Bollywood-Hochzeit vor Belvedere

Mumbai based rich kidz married in a grand palace of vienna . #SoNavSoFab #richlife #grandwedding #richkidsofworld #richkidzofmumbai #vienna #austria #luxury #mumbaigirl #manishmalhotra #sonamvaswani #rishikapoor #sophiechaudhary #bollywoodstars #sukbir #beautifulldestination #richfamily #luxurywedding

A post shared by rich kids of mumbai (@richkidzofmumbai) on Jun 7, 2017 at 2:35am PDT